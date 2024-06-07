BlendHouse Indian Fusion Restaurant

BlendHouse offers a lavish voyage where Indian, Asian & Global flavours unite.

Amid nature’s greenery and savour an extraordinary ambiance of the premises, that will make your stay even more special.

At BlendHouse the story is as rich as the flavours we serve.

The owners Abhi & Nana, with corporate background in IT Sales & Marketing, embarked on a culinary journey born out of love for diverse cuisines.

As passionate foodies, the exploration of global tastes sparked an idea.

A vision of having a casual dining restaurant that blends different flavours, cultures, and cuisines where each bite tells you a story.

At BlendHouse, every guest is treated like a family.

We strive to make you feel at home by providing a warm and welcoming atmosphere accompanied with professional staff.

At BlendHouse every element of every meal is of the highest quality and freshness possible.

Just like in our kitchen, where we blend spices in the same way we would at home.

Our commitment extends to using no food colours or preservatives, ensuring each dish is crafted with care and authenticity.

The owners Abhi & Nana, along with our talented team, invite you to savour the essence of our story with each delectable bite and testament to our passion for bringing people together through the love of food. BlendHouse is the first Indian Fusion restaurant to offer this unique culinary journey that you will never forget.